Borough Council plans to screen attendees at Monday meeting

POINT PLEASANT — The Point Pleasant Borough Council meeting scheduled for this evening will take place as usual, with one minor alternation, borough officials said Monday. Members of the public will screened before being permitted to enter the meeting room.

However, members of the public will be barred from attending Monday night’s meeting of the Point Pleasant Board of Education at 7 p.m. They will however, be able to view the school board meeting remotely via https://zoom.us/j/347762134

The borough council meeting will take place in the municipal courtroom at borough hall, 2233 Bridge Ave., also at 7 p.m.

“The council meeting is still on,” Borough Administrator Frank Pannucci Jr. said Monday. “We have a registered nurse from the Ocean County Department of Health screening the public before they can enter, similar to how the Ocean County Freeholders conducted their public meeting last week.”

As at the freeholders meeting, the screening will include a check for fever and any observable symptoms of illness, such as severe coughing.

An agenda provided to The Ocean Star shows the borough council is expected to introduce the 2020 Municipal Budget.

