Avon officials declare state of emergency due to coronavirus

AVON-BY-THE-SEA — Borough officials have declared a state of emergency due to the threat of the coronavirus.

Mayor Ed Bonanno and Emergency Management Coordinator Kenneth Child signed the declaration into action, which has been posted on the borough’s website avonbytheseanj.com.

According to a letter posted on the borough’s website, all closures of borough facilities will remain in effect until further notice and borough offices are closed to visitors.

A drop box is located in the lobby of borough hall for paperwork to be left. However, officials recommend sending all submissions and payments by email, if possible.

The commissioners have asked that all residents of Avon double their trash bags until further notice.

Garbage and recycling pickups will continue as regularly scheduled. Public Works Superintendent Scott Hauselt has asked at this time that residents not leave out bulk items such as furniture and appliances that would require two workers to load.

The borough has also asked that residents, whenever possible, bring their recycling to the Recycling Center as unbagged recycling [which is required for recycling] can create an exposure risk for workers.

Follow local coronavirus news at: https://starnewsgroup.com/coronavirus/

