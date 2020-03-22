NJ coronavirus cases rise to 1,914; summer residents urged to stay away from Jersey Shore

TRENTON – The number of patients testing positive for coronavirus in New Jersey rose to a total of 1,914 on Sunday, an increase of 590 over Saturday; and the number of deaths rose to 20, the state Department of Health reported.

Gov. Phil Murphy has ordered most of New Jersey’s 9 million residents into a lockdown, with nonessential businesses required close their doors.

The executive order, which went into effect at 9 p.m. Saturday, is the governor’s most drastic effort yet to slow the spread of coronavirus COVID-19.

“Stay at home unless you are really part of an essential service,” Gov. Murphy said, and he predicted the restrictions would be in place for weeks to months. “We need you to just stay at home,” he said.

He also urged people with summer homes at the Shore to stay at their primary home during the crisis. He said the local infrastructures in towns along the coast, especially health-care systems, are not prepared for an influx of part-time residents.

On Sunday, State Department of Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli urged residents to contact the Red Cross to learn where they can donate blood.

“The need for blood right now is becoming increasingly urgent. It’s one way we can all roll up our sleeves and help,” she said.

Previously, residents were ordered to stay in their homes from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., but now the governor’s stay-at-home order is 24 hours a day. Residents still may make necessary trips, such as going to the grocery store or for medical services, and they may go outdoors for runs or walks, as long as they stay a minimum of six feet away from one another and “not side-by-side,” he said.

No social gatherings, including parties, funerals, weddings, are permitted.

Essential services that may remain open include health care providers, grocery stores, food banks, pharmacies, liquor stores, gasoline stations, auto mechanics, convenience stores, banks, hardware stores, office supply, pet stores, laundromats and mail-and-delivery shops. In addition, restaurants and bars may continue to offer take-out-only meals.

Businesses and nonprofits must “wherever practicable” arrange for employees to work remotely from home.

Among the exceptions are health-care workers; the media; police and first responders; store cashiers; construction workers; janitors; warehouse workers; and essential federal government workers.

“Our job is to flatten the curve of the virus. We know that these steps will come with enormous economic pain, but at the end of the day we will get through this. The economic pain will be a lot less than if we let the virus run amok,” Gov. Murphy said.

He said the state has put up a one-stop website for information and updates, COVID19.nj.gov. He urged residents who have been put out of work to go to nj.gov/labor to file unemployment claims.

Testing ramped up on Friday with the opening of a new drive-through testing facility on the campus of Bergen Community College in Paramus. The facility collected more than 600 nasal swab specimens during its first day, Commissioner Persichilli said.

A second drive-through testing facility is expected to open at 8 a.m. on Monday in the parking lot of the PNC Arts Center in Holmdel.

Gov. Murphy also said that he has urgently sought, in a call to President Donald Trump, additional personal protective equipment [PPE] from the federal stockpile for New Jersey health care workers.

He also is seeking federal Community Block Grants and predicted that New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania and Connecticut will need at least $100 billion in direct cash assistance from the federal government during the crisis.

In addition, the governor on Friday signed several legislative measures in connection with the coronavirus crisis:

H ospitals and Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs) are required to waive patient fees for coronavirus testing and related diagnostic services for those who lack health insurance. “Waiving testing fees for the uninsured is a critical step in allowing us to prevent more New Jerseyans from being infected and to identify those who already have been infected so they can get the care they need,” the governor said.

An employee who requests or takes sick time off from work, based on the recommendation of a medical professional, may not be terminated or refused reinstatement if the employee is likely to infect others in the workplace. “Our message in New Jersey has been loud and clear: if you’re sick, stay home,” the governor said . “No one should fear retribution from their employer for an absence deemed necessary by a medical professional, particularly for an illness as communicable as COVID-19.

All licensed health care facilities and laboratories are authorized to collect specimens to test for coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19); waiver of staffing ratio requirements is allowed.

The New Jersey Economic Development Authority (NJEDA) is authorized to make business grants during a state of emergency, and it also is authorized to grant certain business documentation submission deadline extensions.

Public bodies are allowed to conduct meetings and provide notice by electronic means during periods of emergency.

Deadlines for adoption of county and municipal budgets may be extended under certain circumstances.

Return of items purchased from retail food stores is limited under certain circumstances.

The FCC is urged to take temporary measures to secure broadband access for those affected by COVID-19.

The call system for information or assistance from the state has been expanded to include 2-1-1. Or, people may text NJCOVID or their zip code to 898-211 for live text assistance.

On Wednesday, the governor’s directed that all in-person instruction cease at schools in New Jersey, including all public, private and parochial schools from pre-K to grade 12, and all colleges and universities.

State Health Commissioner Judith Persichelli said several hospitals in New Jersey have opened closed wings, and 260 additional beds became available Wednesday.

“Additionally, we expect 227 more beds to come online within the next three to four weeks.

“We recently, yesterday, completed a walkthrough at [the closed] Underwood Memorial Hospital in Woodbury, New Jersey. We … expect that that hospital can reopen and accommodate an additional 300 beds. This facility would be a general acute care hospital to absorb the surge we’re all expecting,” she said.

Gov. Murphy said he has asked the federal government to task the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers with helping to “stand up temporary hospitals” in New Jersey.

The governor announced on Tuesday that all indoor shopping malls and amusement centers in New Jersey must close until the coronavirus crisis ends. Mall restaurants or stores that have separate entrances may remain open for take-out and delivery only, he said during Tuesday’s press briefing.

The announcement came a day after the governor closed all casinos, bars, movie theaters, nightclubs, performing arts centers and gyms.

