Monmouth County COVID-19 cases reach 158, Holmdel test site to open Monday

MONMOUTH COUNTY — Monmouth county now has the third-highest total of positive cases of the coronavirus in the state, officials announced Sunday, with 156 positive test results.

The Monmouth County Department of Health reported that there were 4 cases in Wall Township, 3 cases in Manasquan, 2 cases in Brielle and single cases in Belmar, Bradley Beach, Brielle and Sea Girt. The municipality breakdown for Sunday, March 22, are as follows:

Aberdeen: 6

Allentown: 2

Asbury Park: 1

Atlantic Highlands: 1

Belmar: 1

Bradley Beach: 1

Brielle: 2

Colts Neck: 3

Eatontown: 4

Englishtown: 1

Fair Haven: 1

Farmingdale: 1

Freehold Borough: 1

Freehold Township: 28

Hazlet: 8

Holmdel: 2

Howell: 8

Keyport: 1

Little Silver:3

Long Branch: 7 (1 Tinton Falls Quarantined in LB)

Manalapan: 22

Manasquan: 3

Marlboro: 9

Matawan: 1

Middletown: 7

Millstone: 1

Monmouth Beach: 1

Neptune: 10

Neptune City: 1

Ocean: 4

Oceanport: 2

Red Bank: 2

Rumson: 1

Sea Girt: 1

Tinton Falls: 4

Wall: 4

West Long Branch: 1

The total number of positive cases in New Jersey increased by 590 overnight, climbing to 1,914 positive cases. Deaths have also increased to 20.

In Ocean County, the latest case count, published by the county health department on Friday, was 53, which include single cases in Brick and Point Pleasant. Ocean County’s highest case count was 26 in Lakewood.

The community-based testing site at the PNC Arts Center in Holmdel will open on Monday at 8 a.m. He stressed that state testing sites are prioritizing for those showing symptoms of respiratory illness.

Only those who are current New Jersey residents are eligible for testing, and priority will be given to individuals who are experiencing cough, a fever of 99.6 or above and shortness of breath.

“We have had great success in testing over 1,000 individuals in just two days at our Community-Based Testing Site in Bergen County,” said Gov. Phil Murphy on Sunday. “Through our partnership with the Federal Emergency Management Agency, we are able to open a second drive-thru location in Central Jersey, which is an important step in dramatically ramping up our testing capabilities throughout the state. Expanding access to testing is vital in flattening the curve and mitigating the spread of COVID-19 in New Jersey.”

Each community-based testing site will be provided with 2,500 specimen collection kits, along with personal protective equipment for staff, according to a press release from the governor’s office. Collected specimens will be sent to a contracted laboratory and results will be reported within two to five business days. Testing is free and will be covered by the federal government or personal insurance company. Those who wish to be tested are encouraged to bring an insurance card.

The governor also discouraged visits to the PNC site during the weekend, during set-up work there.

According to the Monmouth County Sheriff’s office, Immediate Care Of Marlboro, at 479 Route 520, is also operating a drive-through testing facility.

The Saturday update by Freeholder Director Thomas Arnone and Deputy Director Susan Kiley followed the county’s announcement on Friday that Monmouth County Board of Chosen Freeholders had signed an emergency declaration in response to the spread of the coronavirus.

“We have been through many disasters here, through [Superstorm] Sandy, through 9/11, through [Hurricane] Irene and here and each and everyone [has been] detrimental and devastating,” Mr. Arnone said Friday.

The declaration allows county officials to activate the emergency operations center, utilize county employees outside of their normal work locations, purchase equipment and enter into mutual aid agreements.

“Our top priority remains to be the safety of our residents and our employees during this unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic,” Mr. Arnone said. “We feel that a Monmouth County Declaration of Emergency is the best way for us to ensure that we are able to take swift action to ensure the health, safety and wellbeing of the residents of Monmouth County.”

Restrictions to public access to county buildings, including the Monmouth County Library branches and buildings in the Monmouth County Park System, and programs have been extended through Friday, April 3.

The Monmouth County Division of Social Services will still accept clients in the lobby area.

The Monmouth County Health Department has established a COVID-19 hotline to answer general questions. The number is 732-845-2070 and it is open weekdays from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

“If you or anyone you know are having feelings of anxiety or stress because of COVID-19, call the Health Department’s COVID-19 hotline, which also has crisis counselors available,” said Freeholder Deputy Director Kiley, liaison to the Departments of Health and Human Services

