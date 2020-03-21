Monmouth County COVID-19 cases reach 98, test site may open Monday

Monmouth County Press Conference - March 20, 2020 WATCH: The #MonmouthCounty Board of Chosen Freeholders held a press conference regarding #COVID19. Director Freeholder Tom Arnone Deputy Director Freeholder Sue Kiley Freeholder Dominick "Nick" DiRocco Sheriff Shaun Golden Monmouth County Clerk's Office Posted by Monmouth County Government on Friday, March 20, 2020

MONMOUTH COUNTY — Officials said Saturday that the number positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County had reached 98.

The updated count included 2 cases in Wall Township, 2 cases in Manasquan and single cases in Belmar, Bradley Beach, Brielle and Sea Girt. The county’s largest local totals were 20 cases in Freehold, 17 in Manalapan, 7 in Middletown and 5 each in Neptune and Hazlet.

In Ocean County, the latest case count, published by the county health department on Friday, was 53, which include single cases in Brick and Point Pleasant. Ocean County’s highest case count was 26 in Lakewood.

There were multiple reports Saturday that the testing site being set up at the PNC Arts Center in Holmdel is expected to open on Monday.

Monmouth County Sheriff said Friday that another location, Immediate Care Of Marlboro, at 479 Route 520, is also operating a drive-through testing facility.

The Saturday update by Freeholder Director Thomas Arnone and Deputy Director Susan Kiley followed the county’s announcement on Friday that Monmouth County Board of Chosen Freeholders had signed an emergency declaration in response to the spread of the coronavirus.

“We have been through many disasters here, through [Superstorm] Sandy, through 9/11, through [Hurricane] Irene and here and each and everyone [has been] detrimental and devastating,” Mr. Arnone said Friday.

The declaration allows county officials to activate the emergency operations center, utilize county employees outside of their normal work locations, purchase equipment and enter into mutual aid agreements.

“Our top priority remains to be the safety of our residents and our employees during this unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic,” Mr. Arnone said. “We feel that a Monmouth County Declaration of Emergency is the best way for us to ensure that we are able to take swift action to ensure the health, safety and wellbeing of the residents of Monmouth County.”

Restrictions to public access to county buildings, including the Monmouth County Library branches and buildings in the Monmouth County Park System, and programs have been extended through Friday, April 3.

The Monmouth County Division of Social Services will still accept clients in the lobby area.

The Monmouth County Health Department has established a COVID-19 hotline to answer general questions. The number is 732-845-2070 and it is open weekdays from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

“If you or anyone you know are having feelings of anxiety or stress because of COVID-19, call the Health Department’s COVID-19 hotline, which also has crisis counselors available,” said Freeholder Deputy Director Kiley, liaison to the Departments of Health and Human Services

