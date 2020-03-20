Mary’s Table offering take-out dinners

POINT PLEASANT BEACH — Mary’s Table at St. Mary’s by the Sea will continue serving the community in the toughest of times offering take-out dinners to its patrons.

The kitchen at 804 Bay Ave. will be open on Thursdays from 4 to 6 p.m., providing take-out dinners. All are welcome to pick up da inner, said Laurie Clayton, a team leader at Mary’s Table.

“It was important to get the word out that we are going to be there and we are going to have take-out,” said Ms. Clayton. “If people are marginalized, it’s easy to say just get take-out from Rosie’s, but if they don’t have the money to do that, we’re here to help.”

“We’re doing our best to just make meals available,” she said. “We will be offering take-out meals to anyone who needs them, assuming no national quarantine.”

She said the group plans to be there, offering the service for the foreseeable future.

“It’s another crisis where potentially, you have school-aged kids who are home, maybe if somebody is sick, they need a meal, we’re going to figure out a way to get it to them,” said Ms. Clayton.

For more information visit saintmarysbythesea.org

For more on this story, read next week's edition of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

[more_point beach]

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Ocean Star, get your subscription today! For just $34 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.