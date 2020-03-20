Manchester girls survive scrappy Manasquan squad

BAYVILLE — Despite heroic third-quarter efforts from Manasquan, the Warriors couldn’t stop the Hawks from Manchester during Wednesday’s NJSIAA Group II postseason matchup in semifinal action, falling 58-38.

Valiant efforts late in the third period led the Warriors to cut into their opponents lead, 40-32.

“The outcome of the game obviously wasn’t what we had hoped for, but I am proud of them for how they played and the effort they gave,” head coach Lisa Kukoda said. “They didn’t back down or become discouraged. They played the game the way our program aims to each time we step on the floor.”

Despite trailing the Hawks 30-18 at the halfway point, the Warriors weren’t quite done.

Down by 14 with less than a minute left in the third, a Manchester tech led Brooke Hollawell to shoot two from the stripe, sinking both. Dorothy Loffredo took advantage of the tech possession and added two more to the Warriors’ cause. With seconds left, Hollawell’s jumper closed the quarter with Manchester holding on to its 8-point lead.

“This group developed a fight about them throughout the season,” Kukoda said. “Earlier in the season, I wasn’t sure if we played with as much energy and ‘fight’ as we needed to. It was something we really emphasized with the girls as the season went on … I think if we grew in any area this season, it was definitely that.”

Sophomore Mary Donnelly’s behind-the-back bucket set the tone to open up the final half for Manasquan. A bucket by Manchester’s Destiny Adams was swiftly answered by a three-pointer from Squan guard Hollawell.

“I am really proud of our team for how they executed our play to try to limit [Adams],” she said. “I thought in the first half, we did a nice job of deflecting some passes into her.”

Manasquan’s Georgia Heine intercepted and deflected a number of entry passes, mostly intended for the 6-foot-3 Hawk. The Warriors played big in the paint to deny the Hawks’ short game.

“When creating a plan to try to limit a strong player like Destiny, you have to give something else up,” Kukoda said. “In this instance, if we were collapsing on Destiny, it opened up some three-point shots for their guards, which they converted and knocked down. Our girls did a great job of executing and also adjusting throughout the game.”

Hollawell’s third three ball of the night responded to back-to-back visits to the charity stripe for Manchester. The Manasquan sophomore had three long-range field goals and led the Warriors with 19 points on the night.

But an 18-6 fourth quarter for Manchester led to its 20-point victory. It opened up the final quarter of play with a 7-0 run to stretch the Hawks’ lead to 15. The Warriors saw a 14-9 hole after the opening quarter.

Manasquan’s second-leading scorer was Donnelly with 11 points. Loffredo and Heine rounded off the Warriors scoring with four a piece. The team was 7-of-8 from the stripe.

Leading the Warriors off the glass was Allison Waters.

“Allison did a lot of little things in the game that gave us such big moments,” Kukoda said about her player, known primarily for her scoring ability. “I think she developed her game over the course of the season to impact the games in other ways, including her rebounding and passing ability.”



Adams, a 6-3 junior for Manchester, led the team’s scoring with 16, while Gabriella Ross and Kemari Reynolds had 15 and 12, respectively. The team was 13-of-18 from the line.

Manasquan graduates two seniors in Camryn Rothery and Maddie Fagan.

“I am definitely excited about the future with this group. We are going to miss our two seniors … But our returners gained a lot of experience this year and really began their development as the players we will need them to be next year,” the coach said. “There were a lot of steps in the right direction this year, and we will aim to continue that climb next season.

“They are a motivated group and are a ton of fun to coach, so there is a lot to look forward to.”