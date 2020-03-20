Health Department announces first COVID-19 death in Ocean County

OCEAN COUNTY — The Ocean County Department of Health confirmed the first coronavirus-related death in Ocean County on Thursday. This was the ninth death in New Jersey.

It is with great sadness and our deepest condolences to the affected family and friends that the Ocean County Health Department is reporting our first COVID-19-related death in Ocean County,” the department said in a press release.

The department said that is not releasing information or residence of the decedent, but said the person was “high risk based on age with underlying medical conditions.

There are now 48 confirmed cases in Ocean County as of Friday morning after an 32 more people tested positive on Thursday.

Below is a list of towns and the current total number of cases:

Barnegat: 2 Cases

Berkeley: 2 Cases

Brick: 1 Case

Jackson: 5 Cases

Lakewood: 26 Cases

Little Egg Harbor: 1 Case

Manchester: 3 Cases

Point Pleasant Borough: 1 Case (Earlier reports erroneously identified this case from Point Pleasant Beach)

Toms River: 4 Cases

Stafford: 2 Cases

Surf City: 1 Case

