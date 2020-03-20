COVID-19 makes schooling one big homework assignment

BRICK TOWNSHIP — With a state-ordered closure of all schools in force, the Brick Township School district has shifted learning into the homes of its nearly 9,000 students, implementing a plan that Gov. Phil Murphy and state education officials had already urged all districts to have ready.

On Saturday, March 14, Brick’s new superintendent Thomas Farrell announced that the district’s schools would be closing from Monday, March 16 through Friday, March 27.

Schools have also closed in Point Pleasant Borough, Point Pleasant Beach, Lavallette and Bay Head also closed this week.

[See related stories on town pages]

Remote learning for Brick Township students began Tuesday, the second day of the closure, and Superintendent Farrell posted a video update on the school district’s website on Wednesday.

“I am truly amazed at the professionalism and dedication of our hard working staff during this trying time,” he said in the video. “Thank you and thank you to all the students, parents and the entire Brick learning community for staying positive, optimistic and supportive.”

Brick Schools Director of Curriculum and Instruction Elise Anderson provided guidance for parents.

“While we realize that this is a new system of instruction all of our teachers, our staff and administrators in Brick’s schools are prepared to support your child’s learning and are committed to making this a positive experience for everyone,” she said.

The plan, developed with the help of teachers, is designed to cover a period of 15 days, or three school weeks,” Ms. Anderson said. It uses the Google Classroom app.

“If you have online access your child’s program will be delivered through a digital platform teachers are now posting daily messages and assignments in Google Classroom or on their school website,” Ms. Anderson said.

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Ocean Star, get your subscription today! For just $34 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.

Follow local coronavirus news at: https://starnewsgroup.com/coronavirus/