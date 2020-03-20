Brick announces first confirmed case of coronavirus

BRICK TOWNSHIP — The township announced on Thursday evening that the Ocean County Health Department has identified the first positive COVID-19 coronavirus patient in Brick Township.

No details were released on the patient.

Mayor John Ducey said that he expects the number of cases in Brick Township to rise.

“The best thing residents can do at this point is to stay home and care for your family,” said Mayor Ducey. “The only way we can slow this disease down and speed up our return to some semblance of normalcy is to limit exposure. The best way to do that is to stay home.”

He’s asked all residents to work together to curb the spread of the disease with the following practices:

Practicing social distancing



Sheltering at home to the best of your ability



Avoiding social gatherings of more than 10 people



Maintaining a 6 foot buffer from other people when you have to go out



Washing your hands regularly and thoroughly

