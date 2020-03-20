Bradley Beach declares state of emergency over coronavirus

BRADLEY BEACH — Two days after officials reported the first positive test for coronavirus in Bradley Beach, the borough’s Office of Emergency Management has declared a state of emergency.

The declaration, which was announced Friday evening, was signed by Mayor Gary Engelstad and Chief of Police Leonard Guida.

All municipal offices will be closed to the public and all public recreational fields in the borough will be closed. Organized sporting activities in the borough are postponed until further notice.

Public gatherings will be limited to 50 people or less, in line with Gov. Phil Murphy’s executive order 104.

Residents are advised to stay within their own properties and avoid large groups.

Restaurants in the borough are encouraged to stop dining services and move to take out or curbside delivery.

The declaration also gives the borough the ability to procure goods, such as purchase equipment, food supplies, and services by awarding emergency contracts.

On Friday, the Monmouth County Department of Health reported that 55 county residents have tested positive for the virus.

