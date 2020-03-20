Belmar police issue coronavirus boardwalk warning

BELMAR — The Belmar Police Department has advised residents to be careful on the boardwalk, as some of the surfaces “may be a source of contamination” for the coronavirus, or COVID-19.

In posting on the borough’s website, residents were advised to be careful of the railings and benches on the one-mile boardwalk along Ocean Avenue as those surfaces “are not cleaned or disinfected.”

The borough has also posted a list of food establishments in Belmar that will remain open as well as pharmacies on the borough’s website.

The police department also announced that they will be expanding their Operation Reassurance program, which has been used by the department to maintain communication with elderly or disabled residents. Those interested in taking part in the program may email dcoppola@belmarpd.com or call the Belmar Police Department as 732-681-1700.

Participants in the program are responsible for calling the department between 9 and 11 a.m. If a phone call is not made, a police officer will attempt to get in contact with the participant. If the department is unable to contact the participant, a police officer will be sent to their home to check on them.

As of Friday morning, borough and health officials have not reported a positive case of the coronavirus. The New Jersey Department of Health reported Thursday that there were 742 positives cases of the virus throughout New Jersey and 43 in Monmouth County. There was so far been one reported case in Bradley Beach, Wall Township and Brielle.

