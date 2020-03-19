School sports following NJSIAA guidelines during shutdown

ROBBINSVILLE — All high schools are following the New Jersey Interscholastic Athletic Association guidelines during the Corona Virus mandated school shutdown.

The NJSIAA has been releasing statements almost daily for the past weeks regarding the Corona Virus and how it has impacted the high school winter and spring sport seasons.

Since all schools are currently closed for at least a two-week period, the NJSIAA put out its latest statement on Monday regarding spring practices and games.

The NJSIAA statement made it clear schools can not hold practice scrimmages or games during the shutdown. It is a mandatory no-contact period for coaches and athletes.

There are also no ‘captain,’ practices allowed or parent organized practices for teams. All of the school fields, gyms or tennis courts are also closed during the shutdown.

When schools are back open, the teams must have six days of practice and one day of rest before any games are played with the exception of golf.

The NJSIAA has not made any decisions regarding Spring state championships.

The qualification deadline for baseball, softball and lacrosse is May 16 with the state tournaments starting for baseball and softball on May 27.

The end date of the Spring championship season is June 13 with the baseball, softball and track and field Meet of Champions being held that day. There is no word on the possibility of pushing back the end date of the tournament season.