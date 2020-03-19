Police report coronavirus case in Brielle

BRIELLE — The Brielle Police Department confirmed on Thursday that a borough resident has tested positive for the coronavirus.

According to a public notice from the department, the regional health department notified the department “in a timely manner.”

“The Health Department further confirmed that all proper notifications are being made and that follow up inquiries will be made to ensure the continued safety of our residents,” the department said in their statement.

The department also advised residents to follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.

Also on Thursday Judith M. Persichilli, acting commissioner of the New Jersey Department of Health, announced that the number of positive cases of the virus nearly doubled from Wednesday, with 742 cases. Of those cases, there are 43 positive results in Monmouth County, the fifth-highest in the state. There have been nine deaths linked to the disease.

According to a post in the Facebook group “Overheard in Brielle”, “the patient poses no risk to the community and is currently self quarantined. The Emergency Services [Police and EMS] are aware of the situation and continue to monitor this and any other future cases that may arise. Note: No local police officer nor EMT has had direct contact with this person.”

Follow local coronavirus news at: https://starnewsgroup.com/coronavirus/

Check out our other Brielle stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Coast Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Coast Star, get your subscription today! For just $34 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.