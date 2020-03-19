Coronavirus case announced in Bradley Beach

BRADLEY BEACH — The Bradley Beach Office of Emergency Management has received confirmation that a borough resident has tested positive for the coronavirus.

The announcement was posted on the borough’s website Wednesday and signed by Chief of Police Leonard Guida. This is the first confirmed case of the virus in the borough.

“The health department further confirmed that proper notification was being made which include follow-up with all persons who have been in contact with the resident,” the chief said. More information will be released when it becomes available and residents are asked to “remain vigilant” and continue to follow guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

On Thursday, the New Jersey Department of Health announced that there are 742 confirmed positive cases of the virus throughout the state with 43 in Monmouth County. As of Thursday afternoon, there have been nine deaths associated with the disease.

