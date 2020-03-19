MANASQUAN — Blend on Main has switched its focus from culinary art perfection to serving the Manasquan community in times of crisis surrounding the pandemic, COVID-19.

“I knew it was coming. I was paying attention to the other side of the world,” Head Chef Lou Smith said. “With the help of close friends and family, we put together meals that would resonate with families.”

The upscale establishment, most recently covered by renowned chef and TV personality Gordon Ramsay, has something for everyone, no matter the budget or culinary preferences.

Chef Lou said Blend on Main is offering a multitude of packages for families and even à la carte items for singles. The packages consist of mainly comfort foods and popular dishes that normally wouldn’t be on the menu of the fine dining restaurant.

“I want everyone to know I’m serving [dishes like] meatloaf and glazed ham … most importantly we’re taking care of our seniors,” he said about his senior care initiative – a demographic that can be more susceptible to COVID-19.

“People are donating meals and every meal we match it and make it two meals,” he said. “We’re really trying to get something going. We’re even offering fish for those observing Lent.”

The meals are delivered to seniors’ homes, with an emphasis on contactless delivery. While the familiar menu items are still available on meal delivery apps such as Uber Eats, you can order prepackaged, à la carte or other items, offered via delivery or pickup.

Prepackaged meals for families are priced at $15 per person – a price point that wouldn’t even be found at chain restaurants. Senior meals are priced at $16. Order these online via blendonmain.com/order.

“When Superstorm Sandy happened, we were there. Everyone is going to be jammed up and I have food until the end of eternity,” he said. “We’re trying to gain ground and traction. Today is a different day and tomorrow is unknown.”