The curtain went up on ‘Seussical,’ sooner than planned

BRIELLE — As the coronavirus developments and likelihood of school closures emerged last week, the PTO Drama Club at Brielle Elementary School found itself making a flurry of last-minute schedule changes for its ambitious production of ‘Seussical.’

There was an initial decision to move the performance to Saturday, March 14, from its scheduled date of Thursday, March 1. But by Thursday, March 12, sixth-grade teacher JoAnn McWilliams and musical director Marissa North, realized that a more drastic move would be necessary.

With the support of Superintendent Christine Carlson, it was agreed that the 2020 production of ‘Seussical’ would be performed for a schoolwide audience on Friday, March 13, which would have been the dress rehearsal.

Marissa North and I went to Ms. Carlson on Thursday morning, watching the news unfold and the panic of, ‘Uh-oh, the kids did all this work and now there’s not going to be a show,’” Ms. McWilliams said. “I said to her, ‘Just give me 20 minutes and we’ll figure it out.’”

A mad dash followed. Ms. McWilliams, Ms. North and co-director Cheryl Shaak put the word out, and costumes provided by parents flooded the school throughout Thursday.

The commotion continued Friday morning, as lunch schedules shifted, classes changed sizes and the school’s custodians reconfigured the all-purpose room to accommodate the show’s audience.

