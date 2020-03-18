Positive COVID-19 case confirmed in Point Pleasant Beach

POINT PLEASANT BEACH — The Point Pleasant Beach community has its first positive test for the COVID-19 Coronavirus, according to Mayor Paul Kanitra.

“The only information we have at this point is that a male in their 40’s is following home confinement protocols after receiving their results earlier today,” the mayor said in a post on Wednesday.

According to the post, The Ocean County Department of Health is in the process of conducting a thorough contact tracing effort and any individuals that could have possibly been exposed over the past week will receive a call from the County as soon as the process is completed.

“For the time being, this is the entirety of the information we have here at town hall,” Mayor Kanitra wrote. “It is now as important as ever to strictly follow social distancing practices and to quickly contact your doctor if you are exhibiting any symptoms.”

“We are now all tasked with helping to flatten the curve here in our community before the spread worsens,” he added. “Your decision to take this seriously will affect not only your own family but your friends and neighbors across town as well.”

