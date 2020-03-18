Manasquan schools implement remote learning during closure

MANASQUAN — Manasquan Public Schools will be closed until the end of the month at least to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

The district’s health-related school-closure preparedness plan went into effect on Monday, March 16, but will continue to provide educational services to students through remote learning while schools are closed .

Superintendent of Schools Frank Kasyan said the first days of remote learning went well and students were determined to complete their assignments. He added that attendance was at least 90 percent.

“My teachers are being tenacious, as well as my administrators, in ensuring that they continue with the educational practices here,” Mr. Kasyan said.

Manasquan’s implementation of remote learning will allow the district to continue instruction and services without interrupting the school calendar while also meeting the state mandated 180 instructional days.

Schools also are mandated to provide free or reduced-price lunches to students who qualify.

“We have the lunch available for them to be picked up, and in a walking district, it makes it easier,” Mr. Kasyan said. Students may pick up lunches in the high school gym from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Mr. Kasyan said the transition to remote learning was smooth for the students because they are already familiar with the technology and resources being used. The district’s one-to-one technology initiative, which provides a laptop to each student in grades six through 12, also helped with this transition.

The high school gym has been open from 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. to students who may not have internet connectivity at home or need technology support.

Mr. Kasyan said one of the biggest issues that during this situation has been a lack of information and guidance from state and federal officials. He praised Manasquan Mayor Ed Donovan and the town council for their leadership, which he said helped the school district take necessary steps to keep students safe and healthy.

“The good news is you have someone like the mayor and the town council that can provide the leadership that the community needs. At this time, it’s leadership that makes the difference,” Mr. Kasyan said.

“I think the whole governing body felt that it was up to us to take some sort of step,” Mayor Donovan added. “If we don’t take enough action that will be painfully obvious… I think to err on the side of caution it was prudent and hopefully what we did was enough.”

Mayor Donovan added that the partnership and cooperation between the school district and the borough is “for the betterment of everyone” since both are pursuing the same goals.

The mayor also complimented the school district’s “foresight to arm children with the technology needed to do distance learning,” adding that it is critical for students to continue their education even when they are not in the physical school buildings.

