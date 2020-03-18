COVID-19, tentative budget keep school board busy

SPRING LAKE HEIGHTS — Superintendent John Spalthoff and the board of education met in the Spring Lake Heights School’s empty cafetorium on Monday, March 16, for a regularly scheduled meeting lengthened by discussion regarding the school’s response to COVID-19.

The school shut down on Monday, March 16, and will remain closed until March 27 unless events dictate otherwise, according to Mr. Spalthoff, who announced the two-week closure on Saturday, March 14.

In the meantime, Spring Lake Heights School has fully implemented a system of remote learning, and its students are engaging with their educators from home, using laptops and online tools provided by the school.

“I think our staff, [from] day one, has hit this out of the park,” Mr. Spalthoff said when discussing remote learning at Monday’s meeting. “I think we went about creating our plan from a very intentional and sustainable, forward-thinking [place] as far as what’s going to be best for our students and what’s going to be best for our staff.”

