Avon municipal offices to remain open for employees

AVON-BY-THE-SEA — In the midst of the ongoing threat posed by COVID-19, Avon-By-The-Sea will be keeping their municipal offices open and borough services will continue to operate on their normal schedules.

A letter sent out by Mayor Edward Bonanno, and commissioners John Magrini and Robert Mahon gave an update on the status of buildings throughout the borough staying open.

There will be no business conducted at the window however, until further notice and for the time being, there will be no in person meetings with the building subcode official or zoning officer. If any resident has any questions regarding subcodes or zoning email Frank DiRoma at zoning@avonbytheseanj.com.

Mayor Bonanno said, “The office is just open for workers and employees. People can still drop things off, but we aren’t having any meetings with people, so we are really limiting the contact that our staff would have with anyone. We have a plexiglass window and there is a slot below it where people can pass things through.”

A drop box will be located in the lobby for items to be dropped off if necessary. The borough strongly encourages residents to mail in any payments or call with any questions.

The Avon Municipal Gym, Avon Recreation, the Avon Marina and the Avon Library will remain closed until Wednesday, April 1.

The commissioners in the letter that was sent out stated that they will update residents on when they can expect activities to begin again at these locations.

“These closures are subject to change. We will have to see how things are in another week or so and there is a strong chance that we will be extending the closures beyond April 1. We are going to wait and see how things evolve, we have been working on this the last couple of days … to come up with the best way to deal with our current situation,” said Mayor Bonanno.

The commissioners also urge residents who have elderly neighbors or know of any residents who are homebound and unable to obtain food, medicine and other necessities to please reach out to them to see if there is anything they need.

The letter states, “While we have no knowledge of any cases in Avon at this time, we believe it necessary to take these immediate steps to protect our residents. We may need to take additional measures before COVID-19 is contained and under control.”

Mayor Bonanno encourages residents to visit the borough’s website avonbytheseanj.com for further updates on the current COVID-19 situation and to contact the borough office at 732-502-4510 if you have any questions.

