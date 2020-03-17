Wall man gets 10-year term in abuse of toddler son

FREEHOLD — A Wall Township man, charged in the suffocation death of his infant daughter, separately has been sentenced to 10 years in state prison for violently abusing his 15-month-old son.

Austin Meli, 23, pleaded guilty on Oct. 29 to charges of aggravated assault, endangering the welfare of a child and tampering with physical evidence in the case involving his son.

On Friday, March 13, Superior Court Judge Ellen Torregrossa-O’Connor sentenced him to a 10-year term, requiring him to serve 85 percent of the sentence before becoming eligible for release on parole.

The charges stem from an incident on March 9, 2019, when Wall Township police responded to a residence in the township after being called about an unresponsive six-week-old infant girl, Monmouth County Prosecutor Christopher J. Gramiccioni said. The infant, identified, only as G.B., subsequently was pronounced dead at Ocean Medical Center in Brick Township. An initial autopsy listed the cause of death as undetermined.

Mr. Meli was arrested after a joint investigation by the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office and Wall Township police determined that Mr. Meli had physically abusing his then-15-month-old son, identified only as A.B., Monmouth County Prosecutor Christopher J. Gramiccioni said.

Some of the abuse inflicted upon A.B. was captured on video surveillance cameras Mr. Meli had installed in the room he shared with his family, Mr. Gramiccioni said.

After additional evidence came to light, Mr. Meli was re-arrested Jan. 23, 2020, and charged with murdering and endangering the welfare of his infant daughter. Those charges are still pending.

In a January court appearance, Ellyn Rajfer, assistant county prosecutor, told Judge Paul X. Escandon that the mother of the infant went to the Wall Township Police station on Nov. 11, 2019, and reported that Mr. Meli had admitted to her in a telephone conversation that he had suffocated the baby. Authorities received a recording of the conversation, she said.

In the recording, Ms. Rajfer said, Mr. Meli admitted he suffocated the baby until she was dazed, then gave her a bottle of milk, which the baby threw up on Mr. Meli, who “got angry and did it again.” The baby passed out after the second smothering and “never woke up,” she said.

The medical examiner subsequently reviewed the case and determined that the cause of the infant’s death was smothering and the manner of death was homicide, Ms. Rajfer said.

