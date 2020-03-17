Ursula Jane Roper

Ursula Jane Roper, 80, passed into eternal life on Thursday, March 5, 2020.

Ursula was born June 15, 1940 in the Bronx, New York to Mary E. [Butler] Roper of the Bronx and Clarence Roper of Rhode Island. She was raised in Bay Ridge, Brooklyn, New York by her parents and maternal grandmother, Katherine [Katie