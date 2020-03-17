Ocean County Library closed until March 30

The Ocean County Library announced that it has shut down all of its branches from Sunday, March 15 to Sunday, March 29 as a precautionary measure against spreading the COVID-19 coronavirus.

Pending changes, the library said it plans to reopen on Monday, March 30.

OCL said that it will be waiving all late fees, and has automatically extended the due dates of all materials that have been checked out.

Additionally, the book drops at all library branches will be closed. The library is asking that residents not leave library books and materials outside our doors, but keep them with you until we reopen.

OCL’s digital resources and materials, online learning resources, and pre-recorded and live-streamed library programs are still available at all times.

“The Ocean County Library truly appreciates the support of Freeholder Director Joseph H. Vicari, longtime library liaison on the Ocean County Board of Chosen Freeholders, who cares deeply about our staff and the health and welfare of the residents of our county” said Susan Quinn, Ocean County Library Director, “and also for the leadership of Ruthanne Scaturro, Library Commission Chair, both of whom I have been in constant communication with about this developing situation.”

For more information, or to enjoy free eBooks, audiobooks, movies, music, magazines, and more for children, teens, and adults by visit www.theoceancountylibrary.org.

