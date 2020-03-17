Mantoloking to host Tuesday council meeting remotely

MANTOLOKING — Mantoloking will be conducting its caucus and regular business council meeting on Tuesday via phone, Mantoloking Mayor Lance White and Council President Steve Gillingham announced.

The announcement comes after considering the age demographics of the borough’s population.

“In Mantoloking there is good news and bad news in regard to the United States biggest health story in years: Coronavirus,” the statement, posted on the borough’s website said.

“The good news is that our small population lives on carefully distributed properties that make ‘social distancing’ relatively easy. The bad news is that so many of us are part of the age group that has been identified as most vulnerable.”

Instead, the meeting will be held remotely at its regularly scheduled time, 5:30 p.m. At the time. Residents can call in a number to listen in on the meeting. Additionally, the meeting will be recorded and made public.

“That’s why we have decided to hold the March 17 business meeting of the Mayor and Council as a ‘virtual meeting.’ [The Open Public Meetings Act] is to be liberally construed to accomplish its purposes …” the officials said.

The public is welcome to participate using the information below:

Council Meeting Dial – In

Call: 605-313-5156

Access code: 231051





