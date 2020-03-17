Garden State Film Festival moves virtual

The Garden State Film Festival [GSFF] has released a press release stating that the festival will be virtual amid Coronavirus concerns.

The press release opened, “In light of the global COVID-19 crisis, and the announcement from the Governor of the State of New Jersey further restricting public gatherings, GSFF 2020 will be presented virtually through parallel and dynamic digital streaming. Physical festival events such as industry activities, workshops, and panels have been canceled. Films will now be showcased online out of concern for the health and safety of our attendees.”

The 18th Annual Garden State Film Festival was originally slated for March 25 through 29 in Asbury Park. According to the press release, the festival brings over 25,000 attendees annually. GSFF will now be livestreamed by their private servers at the originally scheduled times online. The link to watch the films is not public and is for ticket holders only.

The press release also states, “Although, GSFF is an international festival that screens locally within venues found in the city of Asbury Park, NJ, and the surrounding area the GSFF 2020 digital experience provides a new reach, global in scale, to a legion of film fans who can now view the festival on their computer, tablets, or mobile devices and from the comfort of their own homes.”

The Garden State Film Festival will be honoring GSFF 2020 film screening tickets in 2021, but that will not include the black-tie awards dinner. Now launching via live stream, the 2020 edition will deliver a five-day online program stocked with over 240 films, for accredited ticket buyers to view virtually within the wake of coronavirus considerations.