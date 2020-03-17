Edith L. Gifford

Edith L. Gifford, 94, of Wall Township, passed away on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at Jersey Shore University Medical Center, with her family by her side.

Edith was born In Robertsville and was raised in Allenwood. After Edith’s marriage to her husband George, she moved to Wall Township and raised her family