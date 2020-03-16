Point Boro announces program cancellations

POINT PLEASANT — Borough officials have announced that all pre-school programs and other recreation programs will close until further notice.

“We are living through a unique moment in history as we deal with the potential impact of the Novel Coronavirus known as COVID – 19,” Mayor Robert Sabosik wrote in a message posted to the borough website.

“While we do not know and cannot predict when and if the Coronavirus will impact the Borough of Point Pleasant, I feel it is prudent to make sure we have a heightened sense of awareness in our community and to do our best to pre-empt any potential impact.

“My administration is constantly in contact with county and state officials and will take appropriate measures should the need to do so presents itself. It is our goal to make sure the essential services that the borough provides to its residents continues and to make appropriate adjustments as needed to protect both our employees and our residents.”

In addition to the pre-school and recreation programs, senior services recreation programs are suspended and municipal court session are cancelled through April 5.

“Our Department of Public Works has altered their normal schedules and routines to make sure our Borough municipal facilities are cleaned and sanitized above and beyond what they normally are,” Mayor Sabosik confirmed for residents.

“For all other changes to Borough services, residents are encouraged to regularly check our website at www.ptboro.com for updates. On our website, there will also be links and information on the virus including common sense practices you and your families should engage in.”

