NJ, NY, CT impose closures, service limits for restaurants, other venues

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy, New York Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo and Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont on Monday announced a regional approach to combating the COVID-19 -coronavirus throughout the tri-state area.

“All gatherings of over 50 individuals are canceled effective 8 p.m. tonight,” Gov. Murphy announced on Twitter around noon Monday. The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends this crowd limitation be in effect for the next eight weeks.

“Starting tonight, all non-essential and non-emergency travel in New Jersey is strongly discouraged between the hours of 8 p.m. and 5 a.m. This will remain in effect for the foreseeable future. We want everyone to be home – and not out,” he stated.

All bars and restaurants are closed for eat-in services effective 8 p.m. Monday. These establishments may open for takeout and delivery services only, during daytime hours, until further notice, Gov. Murphy said on Twitter.

“Effective 8 p.m., all movie theaters, gyms, casinos, and racetracks will close entirely until it is deemed safe for their reopening. Online gaming will continue,” the governor tweeted.

“Effective tonight, all other non-essential retail, recreational, and entertainment businesses MUST CLOSE after 8 p.m. During daytime hours, these businesses may remain open if they limit their occupancy to no more than 50 persons and adhere to social distancing,” the governor said.

“Essential businesses which are necessary for the public’s health, safety, and welfare – like supermarkets and grocery stores, pharmacies, medical offices, and gas stations – may remain open past 8 p.m.,” the governor said.

All kindergarten-through-12th-grade schools and colleges and universities in New Jersey also have been ordered closed.

“We do not take any of the steps we’ve announced today lightly. We know that these will impact residents and families, communities, and businesses. But our paramount concern is to #FlattenTheCurve – these steps will ensure we do not overload our health care system,” the governor tweeted.

The tri-state uniform approach to social distancing is meant to slow the spread of the illness. As of Monday morning, the state reported 98 positive cases of coronavirus in New Jersey, with two resulting deaths.

“With all we are seeing in our state and across our nation and around the world, the time for us to take our strongest, and most direct, actions to date to slow the spread of coronavirus is now,” Gov. Murphy said. “I’ve said many times over the past several days that, in our state, we are going to get through this as one New Jersey family. But if we’re all in this together, we must work with our neighboring states to act together. The work against coronavirus isn’t just up to some of us, it’s up to all of us.”

Follow local coronavirus news at: https://starnewsgroup.com/coronavirus/

For more on this story, read next week's edition of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Coast Star, get your subscription today! For just $34 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.