June Shoemaker, 79, formerly of Point Pleasant Beach, passed away on March 11, 2020.
June was a long time resident of Point Pleasant Beach and moved to Forked River with her husband Tom in 2013 after Hurricane Sandy destroyed their home.
June attended Monmouth College and graduated from Monmouth Medical School of Nursin
Sorry, this premium content requires subscriber access.
If you're a current subscriber, just log in.
Not quite ready to subscribe? Take advantage of our new Single Issue Access option. You'll get 7 days of full digital access to the current weekly issue—plus 30 days of recent editions in our archives—for just $2.95.
Yes, I'd like 7-day access to:
THE COAST STAR (Monmouth County) | THE OCEAN STAR (Ocean County)
Or, why not subscribe for a full year right now? It's a lot more bang for your buck! Take a look below at all you get with a print + digital subscription, then simply choose your preferred edition:
Yes! Subscribe me to:
THE COAST STAR (Monmouth County) | THE OCEAN STAR (Ocean County)