Brick Township municipal offices closed to public

BRICK TOWNSHIP — All Brick Township Municipal offices and Buildings are closed to the public until further notice, the township announced on Sunday, as a precautionary amid the coronavirus outbreak.

While offices will be closed to the public, they will remain open with staff available by phone and email.

“Township staff will accommodate any need that requires direct interaction and is time sensitive,” the release states.

Public Works services such as sanitation and recycling collection will continue as normal.

For Police non-emergency assistance, please call 732-262-1151.

For the Municipal Building, please call 732-262-1000.

The Public Works Department can be reached at 732-451-4060.

The Clerk’s Office can be reached at 732-262-1001.

The Building Department can be reached at 732-262-1030.

The Recreation Department can be reached at 732-262-1044.

Senior Outreach Services can be reached at 732-920-8686.

Residents can visit the Brick Township Website at www.bricktownship.net for online services.





“In the meantime, Mayor Ducey is urging all citizens to shelter at home and avoid going out unless absolutely necessary. Practice social distancing in an effort to slow the spread of this virus. The CDC recommends a six-foot buffer in all social settings,” the release continued.





“We all have an obligation to our neighbors and loved ones to take responsible steps towards fighting and slowing the spread of COVID-19.”

