Bradley Beach closes borough offices, limits meeting attendance

BRADLEY BEACH — Borough hall will be closed this week and crowd size at public meetings will be controlled, according to a message posted by the borough’s office of emergency management [OEM] on the borough’s website on Monday, March 16, in response to the coronavirus, or COVID-19, pandemic.

“We are reaching out to you to let you know of additional measures that the Borough is taking with regards to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic,” the update from the Bradley Beach OEM said.

Borough employees will still be working and could be reached by phone at borough hall. The closing to the public will not apply to the borough’s police department or the municipal court, according to the statement.

The Bradley Beach Public Library will also be closed this week, and municipal court sessions will be canceled for the next two weeks.

“We are working with our information technology provider to set up live streaming of borough meetings,” according to the statement. “Public attendance at meetings would be limited to enforce recommended spacing.”

The next borough council meeting is on Tuesday, March 24.

According to the New Jersey Department of Health website, as of Monday morning, there have been 98 positive cases of coronavirus, 12 of which have been in Monmouth County. There have also been two deaths attributed to the disease.

In a joint statement with New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy announced that public gatherings will be limited to no more than 50 people, effective at 8 p.m. on March 16. The announcement comes after the Centers of Disease Control issued a recommendation to cancel or postpone in-person events of 50 people or more.

“With all we are seeing in our state – and across our nation and around the world – the time for us to take our strongest, and most direct, actions to date to slow the spread of coronavirus is now. I’ve said many times over the past several days that, in our state, we are going to get through this as one New Jersey family. But if we’re all in this together, we must work with our neighboring states to act together. The work against coronavirus isn’t just up to some of us, it’s up to all of us,” Gov. Murphy said.

