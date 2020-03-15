Supermarkets and shoppers react to coronavirus concerns

BRICK TOWNSHIP — Local supermarkets and retailers are being left barren by shoppers as the number of cases of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, continue to rise throughout the state.

“You can feel people are afraid of the coronavirus. I am hearing it all over and you can see people planning in case” said Rubin Hernandez as he placed his groceries from the ShopRite on Route 70 in Brick Township into his trunk.

“Everybody is stocking water, food, a lot of frozen food too … it is different now. You use gloves and masks. We have to protect ourselves but it has changed everything, it has definitely changed a lot.”

On Saturday, shopping centers were hubs of activity as community members and families packed parking lots and filled their carts, some driving two carts up and down store aisles, with dozens of bags and cases of whatever food, water, paper goods were available on shelves.

“It was a nightmare here yesterday,” said Irene Wells, who also patronized ShopRite Saturday afternoon.

“The shelves were like totally empty. People are just panicked and buying things and baskets filled which I think is somewhat unnecessary. I just went for a couple of things that I needed.

“Today it wasn’t bad at all, it was much better. You have to improvise a little bit with everything you know. I even made my own hand sanitizer because you can’t buy it so I made my own.”

Supermarkets and retailers are seeing a high increase in activity and demand as shoppers pack local stores to stock up on supplies.

Shelves have been left barren by shoppers as they buy bags upon bags of frozen goods, bundles of toilet paper and paper towels, meat packages, as well as disinfectant wipes, hand sanitizers and other cleaning supplies.

