State of emergency declared by Belmar mayor

BELMAR — Mayor Mark Walsifer has declared a state of emergency Sunday concerning the coronavirus, COVID-19, on Sunday as the New Jersey Department of Health announced there have been 12 positive cases in Monmouth County and 98 through the state.

The emergency declaration, which will remain in effect for 30 days or until it is rescinded, instructs departments and agencies in the borough to assist federal, state and local authorities to ” prioritize the most vulnerable Borough residents and develop the appropriate contingency plans to avoid any disruption of services and shall take all reasonable measures to protect the health and safety of our vulnerable and at-risk populations.”

The borough’s Office of Emergency Management has been instructed to request additional supplies and personal protective equipment for first responders.

The borough’s police department has been ordered to prioritize ” response strategy to critical medical emergencies in order to protect members from unnecessary exposure and conserve protective equipment.”

Non-essential borough sponsored events and meets have been suspended until further notice. All municipal permits for special events are canceled and invalidated.

