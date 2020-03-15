Shopping carts and parking lots reflect coronavirus worries

WALL TOWNSHIP — As the number of cases of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, continue to rise daily throughout the state, supermarkets and retailers are seeing a high increase in activity and demand as shoppers pack local stores to stock up on supplies amid increasing concerns over the virus.

On Saturday, shopping centers were hubs of activity as community members and families packed parking lots and filled their carts, some driving two carts up and down store aisles, with whatever food, water, paper goods available on shelves.

“It is a different kind of experience. It’s crazier than it was on Thursday when I came here,” said Carol Cabrera, who patronized the ShopRite on Route 34 in Wall Township.

“It is a lot quieter today, Thursday was nuts. I couldn’t even find a parking space. I had to park all the way in the back there. It seems to have calmed down a little bit but the shelves are kind of empty, especially of the toilet paper, all that good stuff.”

Shelves have been left barren by shoppers as they buy bags upon bags of frozen goods, bundles of toilet paper and paper towels, meat packages, as well as disinfectant wipes, hand sanitizers and other cleaning supplies.

“It is not bad but there is nothing on the shelves so I just think everybody is getting a little out of control with what’s going,” said Bob Scott, another ShopRite customer.

“It was low on paper products and meat and frozen food. The only thing I really had to change [on my shopping list] was toilet paper … but other than that I just came to get stuff for the week, you know normal shopping.”

Supermarket companies have posted notices on their websites and social media pages stating that while suppliers are taxed products continue to arrive in order to replenish shelves.

For more on this story, read next week's edition of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Sea Girt stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Wall Township stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.