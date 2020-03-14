Manasquan mayor declares state of emergency

MANASQUAN — Mayor Ed Donovan has declared a state of emergency in Manasquan in order to prevent and combat the possible spread of novel coronavirus, COVID-19.

“The purpose of this declaration is to open up all of the available levers of municipal government to respond to the potential spread of the virus,” Mayor Donovan said.

“This emergency declaration enables Manasquan to request outside resources and enable an agile and dynamic municipal response to a rapidly developing threat to our community.”

While the borough is not aware of any confirmed cases of coronavirus in the community, the mayor said officials are aware of “the limits of the testing and surveillance programs currently in place and realize that community spread is occurring in the tri-state area.”

“Although the risk to any one individual may remain low, we believe that there is considerable risk to first responders and the regional healthcare system,” he added.

The mayor has directed department and agency heads to develop a continuity of government plan as a way to ensure that essential government functions remain uninterrupted.

The Office of Emergency Management has been directed to request additional supplies and Personal Protective Equipment [PPE] for emergency responders. Additional supplies and PPE will help ensure that the borough’s essential personnel are protected and can continue to provide critical public safety services.

The mayor has also directed the police department to prioritize their response strategy to critical medical emergencies as to protect members from unnecessary exposure and conserve protective equipment.

Non-essential events sponsored by the borough as well as assemblies and meetings are suspended until further notice.

“These proactive steps serve to protect essential functions of municipal government, and reduce both the potential of immediate virus spread as well as the associated inundation on our local healthcare system,” Mayor Donovan said.

Timely updates will be provided on the boroughs website and social media pages. The mayor also encouraged residents and local business owners to register with the municipal notification system to stay up to date.

Municipal functions and closures are currently posted on www.manasquan-nj.gov.

