Lake Como declares coronavirus state of emergency

LAKE COMO — A state of emergency has been declared in the Borough of Lake Como by Mayor Kevin Higgins as part of efforts to help control the possible spread of the coronavirus, COVID-19.

The declaration, available to view on the municipal website, was announced Friday, March 13 and will remain in effect for the next 30 days or unless otherwise rescinded.

“Pursuant to the powers vested in me … in consultation with [the] Borough Police Chief, I do declare and proclaim that a state of emergency exists within the Borough of Lake Como,” the declaration reads.

Under the state of emergency declaration the following orders and directions are set in place:

“All Borough Departments and agencies shall provide all necessary assistance to federal, state and local authorities to protect the health, welfare and safety of the citizens of the Borough during this COVID-19 outbreak, and shall prioritize the most vulnerable borough residents and develop the appropriate contingency plans to avoid any disruption of services and shall take all reasonable measures to protect the health and safety of our vulnerable and at-risk populations.”

In addition, borough employees are expected to adhere to all local county, state and federal health recommendations, as well as the Centers for Disease Control recommendations “including but not limited to handwashing, sanitizing and basic infection control procedures.”

Effective immediately, “all in-person municipal meetings, including those of council and various municipal boards and committees, are hereby suspended until further notice. All non-essential group events, including festivals and parades or public gathering within the borough schedule within the next thirty days are cancelled.”

Under the declaration any municipal permits that had been issued for special events are cancelled and invalidated during the state of emergency.

“To combat COVID-19, [the] borough shall be permitted whenever necessary to procure the necessary goods or services, which are not available under contracts currently in existence with the borough without complying with the new jersey public contracts law including but not limited to the following:

“To award emergency contracts, including but not limited to contracts or leases for relocation and support services of borough operations for professional services for purchases of commodities, services and technology; to purchase food, supplies, services and equipment; and to purchase any supplies or equipment necessary to ensure adequate sanitation, cleaning or sterilization of any facility or location.”

For more on this story, read next week's edition of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Lake Como stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.