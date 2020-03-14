School closings: Avon, Bradley Beach, Brielle, Manasquan, Sea Girt, Spring Lake, Spring Lake Heights, Wall

After careful and thoughtful consideration regarding the current situation with COVID-19, the Sea Girt Elementary School will be moving forward with our Public Health Related School Closure plan effective Monday, March 16th through Friday, March 27th. At that time we will re-evaluate the situation and continue to make decisions that focus on the health and safety of our students and staff. The decision to close SGES comes after consulting with the Monmouth County Regional Health Commision #1, the New Jersey Department of Health, the Monmouth County Executive Superintendent, the Sea Girt Board of Education, and my colleagues in other local districts.

Monday morning our staff will be putting the final touches on their plans to deliver virtual instruction. Our first virtual assignments will be posted and distributed Monday afternoon. At that time you will also receive further guidance on the daily and weekly expectations for this process for your child as it will vary slightly from grade to grade.

This is a time of uncertainty for our community. These decisions are not easy to make nor are they taken lightly. We will continue to monitor and evaluate the length of our closure while following guidelines provided by our public health officials. We will continue to do what is best for our school community and the students we serve. Our staff members are committed to our students, and we do not take our responsibilities lightly. We will do our best to make this time as smooth as possible. Please remember that this is uncharted territory for ALL of our staff and students. If at any time during this closure you have concerns or questions please reach out to me or directly to your child’s teacher.

As of today, all afterschool, evening, and weekend activities will be either cancelled or postponed. All facility use events will be cancelled. Athletic practices and competitions will be cancelled until further notice.

Please stay healthy and reach out with any questions or concerns. Sincerely,

Mr. Rick Papera Superintendent/Principal

AVON ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

“In response to recent information shared by the NJ Department of Health (NJDOH) and NJ Department of Education (NJDOE), the Avon School District will be closed until further notice in response to the rapidly evolving status of COVID-19 and its impact as a communicable disease on the greater community. At this time, it is anticipated that the district will be closed for a minimum of two weeks. To afford the school community the opportunity to prepare for this temporary shift in our daily life and routines, the district will be planning the following:

Monday, March 16, 2020 will be an “Emergency Day” to allow staff and families the opportunity to plan and organize for the routines, access, and environments needed to support distance learning. Distance learning will not formally be in session on this day, however, students are encouraged to practice navigating the various resources that will be utilized on school closure days.

Tuesday, March 17, 2020 will begin the first scheduled day of distance learning, and will be the platform utilized by the district moving forward until further notice.\

“The Avon School District’s decision to close serves as an early intervention as per the CDC to prepare for and mitigate the transmission of disease and protect individuals at risk. As a proactive measure and in support of the purpose for our school closure, it is critical that families carefully consider and develop their own plans to limit social interaction and potential exposure. Contact your physician if you have questions, concerns, or if you or your family members show any symptoms of sickness.

“As we all consider the many critical aspects of a school day that support our children’s growth, development and well-being, it is important that guardians are aware of the accommodations the district is able to make for families, specifically to support access to technology and proper nutrition. Please contact Mrs. Eileen MacDonald (emacdonald@avonschool.com) if you are in need of additional resources to support your child.”

BELMAR ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

“As you know, I emailed the community on March 11, 2020 reviewing all that was relevant at that time to COVID-19 and its impact on our school. I want to reiterate that the health and safety of our students and staff are always our highest priority. As mentioned on March 11th, BES will continue to follow the guidance from the CDC, the NJ Department of Health, and the NJ Department of Education to support their public health efforts in keeping the BES community safe from the spread of disease.

“As you have likely heard in the news, the NJ Department of Education has informed districts that they can create home instruction learning plans. On Monday, March 16, 2020, we are going to close school for students so staff can continue preparing for our home instruction learning. Our staff will be participating in professional development as we finalize plans for the potential implementation of our home instruction learning plan. Please note that March 16th will NOT be considered a day of home instruction learning.

“We have created a plan in accordance with the Executive County Superintendent and state’s requirements. A basic outline of this plan is below. This plan will only be utilized if we are to close.

All directions for home instruction learning plans will be posted on the teacher’s web pages and/or Google classrooms. Additionally, directions will be included in any packets that are sent home. Parents can access our district website through the following link: https://belmar.k12.nj.us/ Teachers of students in grades PK-3 – classroom teachers have prepared materials and content for students to work on at home. Materials will be sent home in the form of packets with online activities and directions. Teachers of students in grades 4-8 – classroom teachers have prepared lessons in Google classroom and will be posting assignments daily. Teachers will also be emailing or utilizing Google Classroom to interact with their students. All teachers will be available during regular school hours to answer emails and check daily assignments.



All worksheets/handouts will be sent home today, March 13th in preparation for potential school closure. Please do not work on these packets unless you are notified that our home instruction learning plan will be implemented.

Students receiving services via Related Service providers (i.e. Speech, OT, PT) will not receive services until school re-opens. Legally, we are not permitted to provide any of these services virtually. We will make every effort to provide make-up sessions.

Any students who receive Free/Reduced lunch will be contacted on where Simplified Culinary would have meals available if needed.

After analyzing the technology access survey, we have identified students who will require a Chromebook for virtual learning as part of our home instruction learning plan. Chromebooks, chargers, and cases for these families will be sent home today, March 13th or Monday, March 16th. If a Chromebook is being sent home, parents will be required to sign a Technology Usage Agreement.

“This issue will continue to evolve every day. As educators, we recognize this is a challenging time for all of us. Please be aware that our plan will be flexible and modified on an ongoing basis. I will continue to provide information as it becomes available.”

David Hallman, Superintendent / Principal