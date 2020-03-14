School closings: Avon, Bradley Beach, Brielle, Manasquan, Sea Girt, Spring Lake, Spring Lake Heights, Wall

Public schools in Wall Township, Manasquan, Spring Lake Heights, Bradley Beach, Sea Girt and Brielle have announced closings due to concerns about the coronavirus COVID-19.
As of 6:45 pm Saturday, Belmar Elementary School had announced a closing for Monday, March 16 but had not announced a more extended closure.
The Roman Catholic Diocese of Trenton has also announced that all of its schools will be closed for two weeks, beginning Monday, March 16.
WALL TOWNSHIP SCHOOL DISTRICT
“We have been monitoring the COVID-19 situation very carefully and learned late this afternoon that there are several suspected cases in our community. Following the Department of Health’s guidelines for school closure for suspected cases of COVID-19, we made the decision to move to virtual/remote learning. We are still awaiting more information from the Department of Health and will be sharing this information as it becomes available.
More information will be emailed shortly about the virtual/remote learning environment that will begin on Monday, 3/16. Additionally, all information will be posted on our district website and updated frequently.
Thank you for your patience during such a challenging time.
Lisa J. Gleason, Director of Curriculum & Instruction
SPRING LAKE HEIGHTS
“The Spring Lake Heights School District will be closed Monday, March 16-March 27. Teachers will post work on their websites beginning Monday by 11am. If you have any questions, please contact teachers directly.”
SPRING LAKE
[The website calendar of H.W. Mountz Elementary School in Spring Lake lists March 16 through March 27 as “Remote Learning” days.
BRADLEY BEACH ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
‘In our continued attempt to keep students and faculty healthy and safe, the Bradley Beach Elementary School will close for the week of March 16th. Further school closings will be evaluated throughout next week to determine the length of this school closure. Packets and Chromebooks went home with students today and these instructional materials should be utilized beginning Monday morning. If you were absent or are missing these instructional materials, please contact the Main Office on Monday to arrange a time to pick up necessary items. Free and reduced breakfast and lunch will be available for eligible students in a bagged format from 10-12 at the front door. The decision to close the school was not made lightly and I thank all members of our community who helped to develop this plan. We will stay in communication with families throughout the week. Please stay safe.
“If you have any questions about items in this letter, or if you need clarification on any points, please do not hesitate to contact my office. I wish you all good health!
Stephen T. Wisniewski, Superintendent
BRIELLE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
“In light of recent developments concerning COVID-19, Brielle School will be closed to students on Monday, March 16th, until further notice. It will be optional for staff to report to school on Monday, March 16t h, to finalize virtual learning plans, if necessary. This decision comes after extensive consultation with the Board President, local sending districts, public health officials, and authorities.
“As of today, Saturday, March 14t h, all after school, evening, and weekend activities will be either cancelled or postponed. All facility-use events, athletic practices, and competitions are cancelled until further notice.
“Any student who was absent from school on Friday, March 13t h, and/or was unable to bring their belongings home is welcome to come to the school on Monday, March 16t h, between the hours of 11:00am – 1:00pm. Please announce yourself at the door and a staff member will assist with bringing your child’s items to you.
“Our staff members are committed to the students of Brielle Elementary School and do not take their responsibilities lightly. We will do our best to make this transition as smooth as possible, but please also be aware that this is unchartered territory for all.
“We will continually monitor and evaluate the length of closure while following guidelines provided by our public health officials. Updates will be forthcoming as soon as they become available.
Thank you very much for your cooperation and understanding as we navigate these unprecedented times together.
Please stay healthy and feel free to reach out with any questions or concerns you may have.
Christine Carlson, Superintendent / Principal
MANASQUAN PUBLIC SCHOOL DISTRICT
- District schools are CLOSED Monday, 3/16 through Friday, 3/27.
- The District will be implementing its Health-Related School Closure Preparedness Plan (details of Home Learning & Student Responsibilities below) in order to continue educational services while students are at home.
- All extra-curricular activities and athletics are suspended while school is closed.
- Students may access their lockers on Monday, March 16 between the hours of 7:30 A.M. and 2:30 P.M. to gather any personal or academic materials needed for home instruction.
- On Monday, March 16, the high school gymnasium will be open for students who are eligible for free or reduced lunch benefits from 11:00 A.M. to 1:00 P.M. Families will be individually contacted regarding lunch availability for Tuesday, March 17 and forward.
- School offices including guidance, counseling, and child study team will be open from 7:30 A.M. to 2:30 P.M. weekdays for information and consultation.
- We are working closely with health authorities, our school physician, sending district schools to monitor the developing situation. We will continue to communicate any updates via Honeywell InstantAlert and our website manasquanschools.org
SEA GIRT ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
After careful and thoughtful consideration regarding the current situation with COVID-19, the Sea Girt Elementary School will be moving forward with our Public Health Related School Closure plan effective Monday, March 16th through Friday, March 27th. At that time we will re-evaluate the situation and continue to make decisions that focus on the health and safety of our students and staff. The decision to close SGES comes after consulting with the Monmouth County Regional Health Commision #1, the New Jersey Department of Health, the Monmouth County Executive Superintendent, the Sea Girt Board of Education, and my colleagues in other local districts.
Monday morning our staff will be putting the final touches on their plans to deliver virtual instruction. Our first virtual assignments will be posted and distributed Monday afternoon. At that time you will also receive further guidance on the daily and weekly expectations for this process for your child as it will vary slightly from grade to grade.
This is a time of uncertainty for our community. These decisions are not easy to make nor are they taken lightly. We will continue to monitor and evaluate the length of our closure while following guidelines provided by our public health officials. We will continue to do what is best for our school community and the students we serve. Our staff members are committed to our students, and we do not take our responsibilities lightly. We will do our best to make this time as smooth as possible. Please remember that this is uncharted territory for ALL of our staff and students. If at any time during this closure you have concerns or questions please reach out to me or directly to your child’s teacher.
As of today, all afterschool, evening, and weekend activities will be either cancelled or postponed. All facility use events will be cancelled. Athletic practices and competitions will be cancelled until further notice.
Please stay healthy and reach out with any questions or concerns. Sincerely,
Mr. Rick Papera Superintendent/Principal
AVON ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
“In response to recent information shared by the NJ Department of Health (NJDOH) and NJ Department of Education (NJDOE), the Avon School District will be closed until further notice in response to the rapidly evolving status of COVID-19 and its impact as a communicable disease on the greater community. At this time, it is anticipated that the district will be closed for a minimum of two weeks. To afford the school community the opportunity to prepare for this temporary shift in our daily life and routines, the district will be planning the following:
-
Monday, March 16, 2020 will be an “Emergency Day” to allow staff and families the opportunity to plan and organize for the routines, access, and environments needed to support distance learning. Distance learning will not formally be in session on this day, however, students are encouraged to practice navigating the various resources that will be utilized on school closure days.
-
Tuesday, March 17, 2020 will begin the first scheduled day of distance learning, and will be the platform utilized by the district moving forward until further notice.\
“The Avon School District’s decision to close serves as an early intervention as per the CDC to prepare for and mitigate the transmission of disease and protect individuals at risk. As a proactive measure and in support of the purpose for our school closure, it is critical that families carefully consider and develop their own plans to limit social interaction and potential exposure. Contact your physician if you have questions, concerns, or if you or your family members show any symptoms of sickness.
“As we all consider the many critical aspects of a school day that support our children’s growth, development and well-being, it is important that guardians are aware of the accommodations the district is able to make for families, specifically to support access to technology and proper nutrition. Please contact Mrs. Eileen MacDonald (emacdonald@avonschool.com) if you are in need of additional resources to support your child.”
BELMAR ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
“As you know, I emailed the community on March 11, 2020 reviewing all that was relevant at that time to COVID-19 and its impact on our school. I want to reiterate that the health and safety of our students and staff are always our highest priority. As mentioned on March 11th, BES will continue to follow the guidance from the CDC, the NJ Department of Health, and the NJ Department of Education to support their public health efforts in keeping the BES community safe from the spread of disease.
“As you have likely heard in the news, the NJ Department of Education has informed districts that they can create home instruction learning plans. On Monday, March 16, 2020, we are going to close school for students so staff can continue preparing for our home instruction learning. Our staff will be participating in professional development as we finalize plans for the potential implementation of our home instruction learning plan. Please note that March 16th will NOT be considered a day of home instruction learning.
“We have created a plan in accordance with the Executive County Superintendent and state’s requirements. A basic outline of this plan is below. This plan will only be utilized if we are to close.
-
- All directions for home instruction learning plans will be posted on the teacher’s web pages and/or Google classrooms. Additionally, directions will be included in any packets that are sent home. Parents can access our district website through the following link: https://belmar.k12.nj.us/
- Teachers of students in grades PK-3 – classroom teachers have prepared materials and content for students to work on at home. Materials will be sent home in the form of packets with online activities and directions.
- Teachers of students in grades 4-8 – classroom teachers have prepared lessons in Google classroom and will be posting assignments daily. Teachers will also be emailing or utilizing Google Classroom to interact with their students.
- All teachers will be available during regular school hours to answer emails and check daily assignments.
- All worksheets/handouts will be sent home today, March 13th in preparation for potential school closure. Please do not work on these packets unless you are notified that our home instruction learning plan will be implemented.
- Students receiving services via Related Service providers (i.e. Speech, OT, PT) will not receive services until school re-opens. Legally, we are not permitted to provide any of these services virtually. We will make every effort to provide make-up sessions.
- Any students who receive Free/Reduced lunch will be contacted on where Simplified Culinary would have meals available if needed.
- After analyzing the technology access survey, we have identified students who will require a Chromebook for virtual learning as part of our home instruction learning plan. Chromebooks, chargers, and cases for these families will be sent home today, March 13th or Monday, March 16th. If a Chromebook is being sent home, parents will be required to sign a Technology Usage Agreement.
“This issue will continue to evolve every day. As educators, we recognize this is a challenging time for all of us. Please be aware that our plan will be flexible and modified on an ongoing basis. I will continue to provide information as it becomes available.”
David Hallman, Superintendent / Principal
DIOCESE OF TRENTON
“Bishop O’Connell announced that the 35 Catholic schools and nearly 100 religious education programs in the Diocese will shut down from March 16 through 27 to prevent the spread of the virus among the students and teachers, and to allow for a cleaning and disinfecting process to be conducted in all facilities.
“According to diocesan officials, the decision to close will keep more than 14,000 students and nearly 1,500 faculty and staff members home from all diocesan and parish-run schools, as well as several independent Catholic schools. Provisions have been made for students to participate in online learning during the closures.”
ST. ROSE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
“Due to the recent evolution of the Coronavirus situation in our immediate area, along with conversations with state and local officials, St. Rose High School will be taking proactive steps in order to aid in mitigating the further spread of the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19). Although there are currently no students, faculty, or family members who have tested positive for the virus, we recognize the unique nature of the St. Rose community with students and staff coming from a myriad of towns across many areas of the state. Therefore, beginning on Monday, March 16, 2020 and extending to Friday, March 27, 2020, students should no longer report to school as we will activate our virtual learning plan and continue instruction at home for all students.
“Please review the following academic schedule changes:
“Students will begin taking their classes online starting on Tuesday, March 17th, and observe an A,B,C,D rotating drop schedule. 3/17 = A, 3/18 = B, 3/19 = C, 3/20 = D.
“The third marking period will now end on Friday, March 20th.
“Students and parents should watch this video which outlines our expectations for continued learning.
“The following events will be postponed with new dates to follow:
“St. Rose Got Talent , Junior Prom, Spring Open House, Sophomore & Junior Retreats, IOWA Makeup Test
“All athletic, extracurricular and student activities/trips have been canceled and or postponed. More information on those will follow as decisions are made.
“Until further notice, St. Rose High School will be open from 8:00am – 2:30pm (M-F) and staffed with administration and support personnel who will be available to assist with technical issues and other school business.
“The Guidance Department will be carrying on with all normal business including scholarship notifications, college acceptances, parent conferences and student support. All parent conferences already scheduled will take place virtually using Google Meet and/or Skype. More information will be forthcoming directly from the Guidance Department. Concern over this new virus can make children and families anxious. Counselors are available to talk with students and parents if needed.
“We truly understand that taking this action may cause some disruption to our families, but we strongly believe that these measures taken now will have the greatest success in decreasing risk to the whole community.
“As previously mentioned, we will continue to update the St. Rose Community online at www.srhsnj.com/health. Please feel free to reach out to me if you have any additional questions. May God bless you and your family.
John Tonero, Principal
Follow local coronavirus news at: https://starnewsgroup.com/category/coronavirus/
For more on this story, read next week's edition of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.
Check out our other Wall Township stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.
[more_heights]
Check out our other Bradley Beach stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.
Check out our other Manasquan stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.
[more_coronavirus]