Wall schools will close until March 30, due to virus concerns

WALL TOWNSHIP — The Wall Township School District announced Friday that it schools will be closed from March 16 through 29, in response to information that there are now “several suspected cases” of COVID-19 coronavirus in the community.

During the closure, the schools will implement a “virtual/remote learning environment” online.

The decision was announced by Lisa J. Gleason, the school district’s director of curriculumand instruction, and posted on the district’s website. The text reads as follows:



“We have been monitoring the COVID-19 situation very carefully and learned late this afternoon that there are several suspected cases in our community. Following the Department of Health’s guidelines for school closure for suspected cases of COVID-19, we made the decision to move to virtual/remote learning. We are still awaiting more information from the Department of Health and will be sharing this information as it becomes available.



More information will be emailed shortly about the virtual/remote learning environment that will begin on Monday, 3/16. Additionally, all information will be posted on our district website and updated frequently.



Thank you for your patience during such a challenging time.



Wall school officials had begun contingency planning for an extended closure in late February. By Friday afternoon, they said a plan had been completed, as mandated by the state.

As of 4 p.m. Friday, no closure was planned for the coming week. But after-school activities were canceled and the SAT exam scheduled for Saturday at Wall High School and the “Footloose” musical performances at Wall Intermediate School also were canceled.

Board President Ralph Addonizio met with district administrators Friday afternoon to go over new guidance coming into the district from the state education and health departments. He said the district is ready to conduct remote learning should the schools close.

“We are fully prepared to do virtual learning and have been for some time,” he said. Intermediate and high school students on Friday afternoon brought home their school-issued Chromebooks, and elementary school students brought home hard-copy paper packets containing two weeks of lessons to be done at home if schools should close.

Students also were asked to clean out their gym and hall lockers, and bring home any necessary textbooks.

When schools close, the district still is mandated by the state to provide lunches for students who are eligible for free or low-cost meals. The cafeteria food-services staff at Wall High School will come in and prepare take-home bag lunches for those students in the district, should schools close, Mr. Addonizio said.

The bag lunches will be available at the high school for pick up by parents of eligible children in all schools in the district, he said. Members of the Wall Helps Its People [WHIP], a charity group that helps residents who are in crisis, will deliver the bag lunches to families who are unable to drive to the high school, he said.

“It’s a very tough decision,” to close schools, he said, and would not be made lightly, especially because many working parents do not have child care available.

