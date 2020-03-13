Physical therapist charged with groping two employees

FREEHOLD — A physical therapist with offices in Manasquan and Brielle was arrested on Thursday and charged with touching and groping two employees “under the guise of teaching treatment methods,” according to the Monmouth County Prosecutor Christopher J. Gramiccioni.

Lukas I. DeLorenzo, 35, of Neptune Township faces charges of fourth degree Sexual Contact stemming from incidents in both of his offices, beginning last September, the prosecutor said. He faces up to 18 months in state prison on each count, if convicted.

The Manasquan and Brielle police departments and the prosecutor’s office are conducting a joint investigation into the incidents and are seeking “additional information about Mr. DeLorenzo’s activities.” Anyone with such information is urged to call MCPO Det. Jose Rodriguez at 732-431-7160, extension 7172 or Det. Kenneth Hamill of the Manasquan Police Department at 732-223-1000, extension 226.

Information may be given anonymously through the Monmouth County Crime Stoppers confidential telephone tip-line at 1-800-671-4400 or by texting “MONMOUTH” with the information to 274637. Alternatively, they can email a tip to the website at www.monmouthcountycrimestoppers.com. Monmouth County Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest of criminals and fugitives.

Despite these charges, every defendant is presumed innocent, unless and until found guilty beyond a reasonable doubt, following a trial at which the defendant has all of the trial rights guaranteed by the U.S. Constitution and state law.

