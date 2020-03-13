Point Pleasant Beach sees events cancellations and postponements

POINT PLEASANT BEACH — Due to state officials calling for social distancing because of the COVID-19 Coronavirus, some public events and meetings throughout Point Pleasant Beach have been canceled or postponed.

Organizers have decided to take precautions with the outbreak of the virus.

The Point Pleasant Beach Special Education Parent Advisory Group’s [SEPAG] March 19 presentation on Parent Involvement in the Individualized Educational Plan Process has been postponed until further notice, Lindsay Moberg, who helped to establish the group this year, informed the Ocean Star on Friday.

Point Pleasant Beach High School’s Kiwanis Club has also postponed its Key Club Dessert and Designer Handbag Bingo and Gift Auction set for Friday, March 20.

The Point Pleasant Chapter of UNICO National, covering both Point Pleasant and Point Pleasant Beach, have canceled events through the spring.

Its Italian St. Joseph’s Day Dinner scheduled for Thursday, March 19, and a bus trip to Little Italy in the Bronx, New York, on Wednesday, April 8, have been canceled. An organizer for the UNICO events, Bill Pollock, said the group is canceling the events out of caution.

“We need to cancel it because of the coronavirus,” he said.

He said the group was debating postponing the events but decided to play it safe and cancel them outright.

The Central United Methodist Church has also canceled its annual St. Patrick’s Day Corned Beef Dinner on March 17, partially to lack of response, which organizers said could possibly be from the virus.

“I really think people are nervous about the coronavirus and aren’t in that mindset to order dinners and such,” said organizer Katie Wilford. She added that the event usually has plenty of orders placed.

Check back to the Starnewsgroup.com for updates on event cancellations and postponements.

