Point Boro man, 80, gets 10 years for drug trafficking

POINT PLEASANT — An 80-year-old Point Pleasant man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for distributing approximately 300 grams of crystal methamphetamine and thousands of pills containing heroin or fentanyl.

Carl Chianese was sentenced to 120 months in prison after pleading guilty before U.S. District Judge Robert Kugler to conspiracy to distribute controlled dangerous substances, the U.S. Attorney’s Office District of New Jersey announced Wednesday in a press release. In addition to the 10-year prison term, Mr. Chianese was sentenced to three years of supervised release.

Mr. Chianese, who was sentenced March 11 in the U.S District Court in Camden, additionally admitted to violating the terms of his supervised release by

committing the

drug-trafficking offense “while on court supervision for two earlier federal drug-trafficking cases that involved the distribution of large quantities of methamphetamine,” according to the release.

On March 14, 2018, FBI agents arrested Mr. Chianese at his local residence. During a search of the premises, agents recovered a .38 caliber revolver, a magazine for a .380 caliber semi-automatic handgun and more than $25,000 in cash, the release states.

Mr. Chianese agreed to the forfeiture of the firearm and cash, as ordered by the court.

