Point Beach schools closing due to coronavirus concerns

POINT PLEASANT BEACH — Point Beach schools will be closed beginning Monday, March 16 and begin a “transition to online home instruction until further notice,” Superintendent William T. Smith announced Friday night.

In a letter posted on the school district’s Facebook page, Mr. Smith wrote: “The purpose of tonight’s communication is to allow families time to make the necessary preparations for an extended school closing.”

The letter further advised families that they could “expect additional information about online home instruction in the coming days.

“All sports and activities are also suspended beginning Monday,” the letter continued. “Future communications will contain information about the distribution of meals to individuals receiving free and/or reduced-price lunches.

Superintendent Smith said the decision to close the schools was made “in consultation” with the Ocean County Department of Health and the New Jersey Department of Education.

“Implementing social distancing is an attempt to assist in ‘flattening the curve’ of the spread of coronavirus and is one way we can assist the most vulnerable in our community — senior citizens and those with underlying health conditions.”

He further urged parents and students to “use the time outside of our school buildings to complete school work and adhere to guidelines … to avoid large gatherings of 250+ people.”

For more on this story, read next week's edition of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

[more_pt beach]

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Ocean Star, get your subscription today! For just $34 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.