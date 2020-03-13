Pee Wee Soccer, Biddy Baseball sign-ups end March 15

BRIELLE — Sunday, March 15, is the deadline to register online for two Brielle Recreation Department programs, Pee Wee Soccer and Biddy Baseball, through the online Community Pass system.

The six-week Pee Wee Soccer Program will be held on Saturdays at 9 a.m. at Brielle Park beginning in April. The co-ed program is open to all pre-k, kindergarten, first- and second-grade children. To qualify, your child must be 4 years old no later than Sept. 30, 2020. The cost of the program is $15 per child.

The six-week Biddy Baseball Program will be held on Sundays in April at Brielle Park. The co-ed program is open to all pre-k and kindergarten children. To qualify, your child must be 5 years old no later than Sept. 30, 2020. The cost of the program is $25 per child.

If you need assistance, please call Carol Baran at Borough Hall at 732-528-6600. For more information on this event and all recreation events, please check out www.briellerec.com.

