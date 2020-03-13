Manasquan public budget meeting postponed

MANASQUAN — A public meeting to be held by the mayor and council on the upcoming borough budget has been postponed until further notice.

Amy Spera, the borough’s chief financial officer, said that the borough had planned to hold the meeting on Saturday, March 14.

The borough council tentatively expects to introduce the budget on April 6, with adoption on April 16, Ms. Spera said.

“These Public budget meetings are not mandatory, so it won’t impact the introduction or adoption process, it may just postpone it,” Ms. Spera said.

