Gov. Murphy: Coronavirus makes more NJ school closures ‘inevitable’

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said Friday that the coronavirus outbreak has made it an “inevitability” that each one of New Jersey school districts will eventually have to close for “a prolonged period of time.”

The governor did not announce or impose such closures, instead suggesting that the timing is likely to vary, based on the anticipated emergence of further COVID-19 cases in various parts of the state.

Asked when the state might move to a statewide closure of schools, however, Gov. Murphy said, “My best guess, a matter of days.”

He added, “But we have to do it responsibly. We have to do it so that every kid, in every family, is taken care of.”

A major factor in the consideration of school closures will be the number of students who depend on school-based breakfast or lunch programs, the governor said. In Monmouth County, schools in Belmar and Bradley Beach have many students who benefit from such programs.

Another factor cited was the potential reach of remote learning via electronic devices across the state’s public school population of 1.4 million. Gov. Murphy said a survey had determined that more than 200,000 students do not have access to such devices.

“Each district and each community has its own sets of problems and realities and we will be guided not just by public health needs, but also ensuring the individual needs of those districts are being met,” Gov. Murphy said during a Friday afternoon press conference with other state officials.

Gov. Murphy said New Jersey had 50 “presumptive positive coronavirus cases” as of Friday including several in Monmouth and Ocean counties, where the cancellations of an increasing number of school-related events were being announced through the day Friday.

Many schools in both counties have said they are drafting contingency plans for remote learning in the event of extended school closures. Short-term closures for the planning of such efforts or for precautionary cleaning have been announced by more than 250 school districts across the state.

As of Friday, more than 90 districts had announced cancellation of classes due to concerns about possible COVID-19 exposure with schools, state officials said. Four districts had closed due to confirmed exposure within their schools and one district has closed because of a confirmed case of coronavirus.

In Bergen County, where a cluster of cases have been reported, the county executive announced a two-week cancellation of classes on Friday.