Belmar Arts Council Fiber+ exhibit postponed

BELMAR — The opening reception for the Belmar Arts Council’s [BAC] latest exhibit, Fiber Arts Plus, has been postponed until further notice.

The reception was scheduled to take place on Saturday, March 14.

Works of art were on display at the BAC since last Sunday, and will continue to be on display at the BAC, located at 608 River Road, until April 24.

