Bay Head mayor sends update on NJT substation

BAY HEAD — Several weeks after residents packed a special meeting on the New Jersey Transit Substation Project, borough officials have announced that they are working with local environmental and historical organizations to further review the proposed project and the impact it will have on the community.

Mayor William Curtis has published a letter to residents and concerned citizens, available to view on the municipal website, that aims to address what has been happening on the NJT project since the special Feb. 13 meeting that drew upward of 200 citizens to Sacred Heart Church to learn more about the project and pose questions to officials.

“Since that time, we have been quite busy implementing a strategy to get the answers to questions posed during the meeting by our professionals and residents,” Mayor Curtis wrote in his March 5 letter.

“We have been collaborating with Save Barnegat Bay, the Sierra Club and others to seek answers to very real environmental concerns. As you may have heard, the proposed site is situated dangerously near [within 500 feet] our tidal lake, Twilight Lake.”

According to the mayor, officials have been further reviewing how the project could impact the historical nature of the borough.

“We are also approaching NJT from a historical perspective. The State Historical Preservation Organization [SHPO] has stated that the construction of the new substation has no adverse effect on the historical district of which the station and loop are a part of,” Mayor Curtis wrote.

“The Bay Head Historical Society was not consulted by SHPO prior to their grant approval. Cathie Coleman, president of the Bay Head Historical Society, disagrees with this determination and has been hard at work on clarifying the impact on the historical districts surrounding the area. She will be meeting with the SHPO to review the project in an effort to have SHPO rescind their approvals.”

Borough officials are hard at work discussing other matters related to the project, as well, according to the mayor.

“Please be assured our borough attorney, Jean Cirpiani, our special legal counsel for this project, Bill Sullivan, and Save Barnegat Bay’s attorney, Michele Donato, are working together to formulate further strategies for us to consider,” Mayor Curtis said.

“We will keep you informed going forward when we have new developments to report. We encourage all of you to contact your representatives with letters asking for their help.”

