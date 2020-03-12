When Sunday comes, the greyhounds stroll Divine Park

SPRING LAKE — On any given Sunday, greyhounds can be spotted in Divine Park, strolling with their owners and attracting the attention of others passing by.

Members of the informal group travel from throughout central Jersey for the weekly walk.

“What’s great is how unbelievably welcoming and gracious everybody here in town is,” said Tom Souchek, one of the greyhound owners. “When we walk around, everybody just wants to stop and talk.”

The greyhounds— as many as 18 of them some Sundays — have attained something of a celebrity status in the park. Passing cars even slow down to catch a glimpse of them.

“People have a strong attraction to coming and asking questions about them,” Mr. Souchek said. “And the dogs are very social.”

Greyhounds are sweet-natured pack animals, said Karen Goeller, who organized the local greyhound group about 10 years ago. That makes the weekly get-togethers a treat for them, she said. The greyhounds greet each other like old friends, she added.

“My first greyhound was like an only child, and I knew that greyhounds needed to continue socializing,” she said. “So I reached out to some people to see if anyone wanted to walk.”

The greyhounds and their owners have also walked at the Manasquan Reservoir and Brick Reservoir, and still do when weather is pleasant, Ms. Goeller said. They added Spring Lake’s Divine Park to the circuit only last year.

“Someone said, ‘We should do this every Sunday.’ So here we are, every Sunday,” Ms. Goeller said.

