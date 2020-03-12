She gave him her heart — and someone else a kidney

SPRING LAKE HEIGHTS — Former borough fire company President Robert Kraft is proud of his parents, who both recently underwent surgery so his father, Ricky, a Type 2 diabetic experiencing kidney failure, could receive a transplanted organ.

Mr. Kraft reached out to share his parents’ story with The Coast Star in a message titled, “What is True Love?”

“They’ve been married for over 25 years. They’ve known each other for over 40 years, and they dated in high school,” Mr. Kraft said.

“Back in May or June, we started the process of finding an organ donor transplant. At first it was myself, my sister and my mother getting tested. Doctors preferred that myself and my sister didn’t, because we’re still young and it can have long-term effects,” he said. “Whereas my mother did something called the living donor-exchange program, where it’s basically she donates her kidney and he receives one.”

